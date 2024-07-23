spot_img
spot_img
25.1 C
New York
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
Latest

KWACHAAA! MCP beats DPP in Mangochi by-elections

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Unofficial results from the local government by-elections in Mwasa Ward, Mangochi, indicate that the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate, Stewart Mwase, has emerged victorious.

Mr. Mwase secured 1,073 votes, followed by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate, Kida Adam, with 493 votes.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate, Assam Dickson M’bwana, came third with 476 votes.

The People’s Development Party (PDP) candidate, Lynah Bridget Tedie, garnered 57 votes, while the Umodzi Party candidate, Andalason Madi, trailed behind with 17 votes.

The Malawi Electoral Commission is expected to announce the official results.

The by-election saw a turnout of 2,139 voters out of 3,797 registered voters, with 23 null and void votes recorded.

This victory for the MCP comes as a significant win in the southern region, traditionally considered a DPP stronghold.

Previous article
CHITHYOLA EARNS MORE PRAISE AS TRAINS REACH MALAWI’S CAPITAL, LILONGWE
Next article
Centenary Bank unveils new branches in Mchinji, Chikwawa
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc