KWACHAAA! MCP beats DPP in Mangochi by-elections

Unofficial results from the local government by-elections in Mwasa Ward, Mangochi, indicate that the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate, Stewart Mwase, has emerged victorious.

Mr. Mwase secured 1,073 votes, followed by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate, Kida Adam, with 493 votes.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate, Assam Dickson M’bwana, came third with 476 votes.

The People’s Development Party (PDP) candidate, Lynah Bridget Tedie, garnered 57 votes, while the Umodzi Party candidate, Andalason Madi, trailed behind with 17 votes.

The Malawi Electoral Commission is expected to announce the official results.

The by-election saw a turnout of 2,139 voters out of 3,797 registered voters, with 23 null and void votes recorded.

This victory for the MCP comes as a significant win in the southern region, traditionally considered a DPP stronghold.