Centenary Bank unveils new branches in Mchinji, Chikwawa

By Moses Nyirenda

Lilongwe, July 23, Mana: Centenary Bank Limited has unveiled two new branches in Mchinji and Chikwawa districts in a move to expand its operational network in the country.

Commenting on the developments on Tuesday, Centenary Bank Limited Acting Managing Director, Godfrey Byekwaso said the branch opened in Mchinji is expected to facilitate cross-border transactions.

“The first branch, opened in Mchinji district, is strategically positioned near the Malawi-Zambia border.

“This location is a crucial financial hub which will be serving not only local residents but also facilitating cross-border trade and transactions,” Byekwaso said.

He said the new Mchinji branch is also expected to streamline financial services for businesses and individuals engaged in international commerce, boosting economic activities in the boarder district.

Byekwaso said the second branch, located in Chikwawa District near Dyeratu Trading Centre aims to bring banking services closer to the famers, entrepreneurs and small-scale business operators, among others.

“This area, is known for its agricultural activities as well as small-scale businesses and has long been in need of accessible financial services.

He further said that, the strategic locations of the new branches underline his bank’s commitment to serving diverse communities while promoting economic growth.

One of the Centenary Bank customers Andrew Manda, hailed Centenary Bank for unveiling the two branches saying the development portrays the growth of the bank in the country.

With the new branches, Centenary Bank now has a total of 16 branches across the country.