BLUE PROFESSIONAL GET TOGETHER: Gadama Misomali challenges young professionals to think outside the box

Former President of the DPP USA Wing, Madame Rhoda Gadama-Misomali, has challenged young professionals in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to think outside the box and showcase their talents and skills.

Speaking at the DPP Blue Professionals Get-Together at Sunny Side in Blantyre on Sunday, Gadama-Misomali emphasized the importance of young people in driving revolutions and shaping the future.

Gadama-Misomali, who is also vying for a parliamentary seat in Mulanje Central Constituency, encouraged the young professionals to align themselves with the DPP, citing its capable leadership and founding principles of Education, Exposure, and Experience.

“Don’t wait to be discovered, showcase your talents and skills so that leaders in the party can recognize you,” Gadama-Misomali urged the young professionals.

The event, dubbed the “Blue Professionals,” brought together young professionals from various fields to connect, share ideas, and showcase their vision.

According to one of the organizers Councillor Maxwell Matewere, the event was aimed at providing a platform for young professionals to meet influential leaders and make their mark in the DPP community. Others speakers were media expert Fegus Lipenga and Blantyre City South MP Noel Lipipa.

With her presentation titled “Filling the Gap,” Gadama-Misomali reminded the youths about the importance of understanding their political past and creating a skills bank for advocacy and policy development.

The event promised to be an exciting afternoon of networking, idea-sharing, and career development, setting the stage for young professionals to make a difference in the DPP’s future plans.

Gadama-Misomali, is a former CEO and governance expert who has served as Board Chairperson in several government departments. She is also an entrepreneur.

Gadama-Misomali holds a Masters degree in Leadership and is currently pursuing a doctorate in Global Business and Leadership. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology.