This Afternoon, DPP Blue Professionals Storm Sunny Side in Blantyre

The Democrat Progressive Party (DPP) Young Professionals are set to host a Get-Together at the party’s Southern Region headquarters at Sunny Side in Blantyre this afternoon, starting from noon.

The event, dubbed the “Blue Jamboree,” aims to bring together young professionals from various fields, including law, medicine, accounting, and business, to connect, share ideas, and showcase their vision.

According to the organizers, the gathering is designed to provide a platform for young professionals to meet influential leaders, share their innovative ideas, and make their mark in the DPP community.

The event promises to be an exciting afternoon of networking, idea-sharing, and career development. Don’t miss out on this chance to make a difference and be part of the DPP’s future plans.