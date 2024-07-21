spot_img
spot_img
23 C
New York
Monday, July 22, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

This Afternoon, DPP Blue Professionals Storm Sunny Side in Blantyre

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Democrat Progressive Party (DPP) Young Professionals are set to host a Get-Together at the party’s Southern Region headquarters at Sunny Side in Blantyre this afternoon, starting from noon.

The event, dubbed the “Blue Jamboree,” aims to bring together young professionals from various fields, including law, medicine, accounting, and business, to connect, share ideas, and showcase their vision.

According to the organizers, the gathering is designed to provide a platform for young professionals to meet influential leaders, share their innovative ideas, and make their mark in the DPP community.

The event promises to be an exciting afternoon of networking, idea-sharing, and career development. Don’t miss out on this chance to make a difference and be part of the DPP’s future plans.

Previous article
“Kaya wina afune asafune DPP itenganso boma”
Next article
BLUE PROFESSIONAL GET TOGETHER: Gadama Misomali challenges young professionals to think outside the box
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc