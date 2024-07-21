Road to MCP Convention: Engineer Vitumbiko Mumba Launches Campaign, Unveils 7-Point Manifesto

Engineer Vitumbiko Mumba, a young and energetic politician, has officially launched his campaign for the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) deputy presidency, unveiling a comprehensive 7-point manifesto that promises to transform the party and the country.

“I am excited to share my vision with the nation, and I believe that my campaign messages are what Malawi needs to move forward,” Mumba said.

Mumba’s manifesto focuses on evidence-based policies, financial sustainability, empowering the secretariat, inclusive engagement, and creating a conducive environment for the National Executive Committee (NEC).

“We need to move away from guesswork and rely on evidence-based policies that will drive our development agenda,” Mumba emphasized.

The aspiring deputy president has taken his campaign to the northern region, engaging with party faithful and listening to their concerns.

His message is resonating with the people, and his manifesto has generated excitement among party members.

“Chakwera is the only president who has passion for the north, seen by his cabinet which consists of 7 ministers from the north,” Mumba said during a political rally at Katoto ground in Mzuzu.

“His manifesto outlines a clear plan to revitalize the party, promote youth empowerment, and drive economic growth.”

He has brought so much life to the party

With his vast experience and passion for leadership, Mumba is poised to make a significant impact at the convention.

His campaign slogan, #peopleOverPolitics, reflects his commitment to putting the needs of the people first.

“MCP needs a person who can bring undecided votes, and I have that capability,” Mumba said confidently.

As the MCP convention approaches, Engineer Vitumbiko Mumba’s campaign and manifesto have set the tone for a transformative leadership that prioritizes the people’s needs.

The Malawi Congress Party will hold its convention next month in Lilongwe, where party members will gather to discuss policies, elect new members to the National Executive Committee, and shape the party’s agenda for the upcoming general elections.