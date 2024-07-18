spot_img
Thursday, July 18, 2024
Fearless activist Kambanje backs Afrobarometer: “Malawi heading towards hell”

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Fearless activist Edwards Kambanje has boldly spoken out in support of the recent Afrobarometer survey, which revealed that 89% of Malawians believe their country is headed in the wrong direction.

Kambanje, a prominent human rights activist and social commentator, attributed the widespread disillusionment to poor governance, economic instability, and corruption.

He alleged that the current administration is disregarding basic human rights, including freedom of expression.

“The findings are a reflection of the dire situation on the ground,” Kambanje said in an interview with Malawi Voice.

“The government’s failure to address economic instability, corruption, and respect for human rights has led to a crisis of trust among citizens.”

Kambanje’s sentiments are backed by the Afrobarometer report, which highlights a decline in democratic support and a growing demand for accountability.

The report also notes that 80% of Malawians feel that ordinary people who commit crimes get punished, while 66% perceive corruption as increasing.

In response, Minister of Information and Digitisation Moses Kunkuyu acknowledged the perceptions but attributed them to global economic hardships, promising that the government’s economic strategies will change the tide.

However, Kambanje remains unconvinced, warning that Malawi is headed towards hell if the current trajectory continues.

His fearless stance has earned him praise from many Malawians who share his concerns about the country’s direction.

1 COMMENT

  1. What is fearless about this? Afrobarometrer has released a report which shows Malawians are disillusioned with Democracy. By the way, Malawi is on the right path, it is not on the way to hell.

