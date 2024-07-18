Chakwera hailed for Good Governance

By Gift Chiponde

Mangochi, July 18: Some social and governance experts in the country have hailed President Dr Lazarus Chakwera for demonstrating good leadership in making sure that all regions across the country benefit from the transformative projects that the government is currently implementing.

In an interview with a Malawi News Agency (Mana), Undule Mwakasungula, a renowned governance expert, commended President Chakwera for initiating various developmental projects across the country aiming at enhancing people’s lives.

He emphasised the need for Malawians to embrace and appreciate the developments that the Chakwera administration has initiated, such as the revitalisation of the railway system, road infrastructure, the transformation of agriculture through the mega farms, and other noteworthy projects.

“We have seen that the railway line is now operational, which will facilitate the transportation of goods and the mobility of people.

“This railway line was abandoned by previous administrations, but President Chakwera has made it possible to resurrect it” Mwakasungula said.

He also expressed satisfaction with the President’s vision of economic recovery through the Agriculture, Tourism and Mining Strategy and the implementation of the mega farm, claiming that these are game changers.

Mwakasungula pointed out that some individuals may not appreciate these projects due to politics, and emphasised the need to give credit to the current administration.

In a separate interview, Humphreys Mvula, a social and economic expert, expressed admiration for the President’s persistence and his commitment to his promises.

“President Chakwera has performed tremendously well when it comes to developmental projects. He is one of the presidents who has done his best in terms of developing the country.” Said Mvula.

He also commended President Chakwera for incorporating former presidents and vice presidents in various initiatives, a practice which he said had been lacking in the past.

Mvula said the country has witnessed various development initiatives under President Chakwera and that these developments would benefit all Malawians despite political differences.

“We must learn to appreciate the developments that the Chakwera-led government has initiated; these projects will benefit all Malawians,” he said.

Mvula urged all politicians to accept that President Chakwera is the President of Malawi for the country to progress and transform through the various programs initiated by the current government.