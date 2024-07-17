TIKUFERANJI STYLE!: VP Dr. Michael Usi’s surprise visit shakes up Chikwawa

In a scene straight out of a Tikuferanji comedy sketch, Malawi Vice President Dr. Michael Usi pulled off a surprise visit to Chikwawa government offices this morning, catching some latecomers off guard and leaving a trail of shock and awe in his wake.

Without warning, the Vice President descended upon the District Hospital, only to find the District Health Officer, Grace Momba, conspicuously absent from her office after 8 am.

A quick phone call later, and Dr. Usi had summoned the errant official to his presence, where she sheepishly explained her tardiness, citing a workshop in Nchalo as her excuse.

But the Vice President was having none of it. “Lead by example, and manage your time wisely,” he admonished, his words dripping with a sense of urgency and purpose.

Next stop, the DC’s office, where Dr. Usi was pleasantly surprised to find the District Commissioner, Nardin Kamba, already seated at his desk by 7:28 am.

“Now, this is what I like to see!” the Vice President exclaimed, his face beaming with approval.

“Let’s keep up the good work, and make the most of our time!”

As the Vice President continued his impromptu tour, the atmosphere was electric, with civil servants scrambling to get to their stations, lest they face the wrath of the unexpected visitor.

It was clear that Dr. Usi’s surprise visit was not a scripted comedy sketch, but a dose of reality, meant to shake things up and get the wheels of government turning.

And so, the drama unfolded, with the Vice President playing the role of a no-nonsense taskmaster, determined to whip the Chikwawa government offices into shape.

It was a morning that none of them would ever forget, a wake-up call that would resonate for a long time to come.