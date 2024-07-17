Sir Paul Banda initiative raises K14 million

The fundraising campaign launched by philanthropist Onjezani Kenani to support ailing music legend Sir Paul Banda has come to an end, raising a total of K14,150,950.

“And so the Sir Paul Banda Initiative has come to an end. We received K14,150,950 in total. We will hand over this money to Sir Paul Banda tomorrow at 10 a.m.,” Kenani announced.

Kenani expressed his gratitude to all those who contributed to the cause, saying, “Profound thanks to all those who contributed their hard-earned money to help our legend.

One man, from Rumphi, sent me K750 and said, ‘That is all I can manage, but I’m deeply touched.’

Another, from Lilongwe, sent us K1 million and requested to remain anonymous. We were deeply grateful to every single contributor, no matter the amount.”

Despite the success of the campaign, Kenani noted that no audit firm came forward to offer voluntary services to audit the funds raised.

“Unfortunately, no audit firm has come forward to offer services on a voluntary basis. Nonetheless, the offer remains,” he said.

The handover ceremony will take place tomorrow at 10 a.m., and Kenani has invited the public to attend.

“Thank you once again. Glad to have been of service. Exeunt,” he concluded.