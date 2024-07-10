spot_img
30.4 C
New York
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Illegal sand miners warned of imprisonment

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Poor Malawians who extract and sell sand in Lilongwe have been warned that they risk imprisonment if they continue to do so without council approval.

The Lilongwe City Council has issued a stern warning to all residents and illegal sand miners to stop excavating and loading sand without permission.

“We will start apprehending illegal sand miners and confiscating excavated heaps of sand from 9th July, 2024,” said Dr. MacLoud Kadam’manja, Chief Executive Officer of Lilongwe City Council.

“Anyone found breaching the regulations will face the full arm of the law,” he added.

The council’s move aims to curb illegal sand mining, which has caused environmental degradation and loss of revenue.

Previous article
Malawian man arrested for failing to multiply Money using graveyard soil
Next article
Chakwera challenges SACAU Members to be resilient from climate change shocks
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc