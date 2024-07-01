“We have been robbed of great talent”: Minister Chimwendo pays tribute to music icon Lucius Banda

The Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda has expressed deep sadness at the death of award – winning music maestro, Soldier, real names Lucius Chicco Banda and he has since extended his deep sympathies to the President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and the bereaved family.

In his eulogy, Chimwendo said the country has been robbed a vibrant and great music composer and freedom fighter.

“Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of music legend and human rights activist. He immortalised through the passing contribution he made to the arts, with talent that fired up the country. To me, he was counselor and calabash of wisdom.

“To the nation, an advisor, ambassador to generations and peace icon hence the President Dr Lazarus Chakwera appointed him to be an advisor on youth and sports development, said the heartbroken Chimwendo Banda who also a part time singer.

He also said his music carried the nation through some darkest and hippiest times apart from uniting the nation.

Chimwendo: “Am at pains to explain why this June month has been so cruel to this country. This has been a month that the country has lost prominent figures including the Vice President Dr Saulosi Klaus Chilma, legal gear box, Ralph Kasambara among others.

“So today, we are mourning a true patriot whose voice has given us comfort and entertainment during tough times. You will be sorely missed, Soldier.”

Born on August 17, 1970, he was called to music at the age of 13 by his elder brother, Paul Banda to join the Alleluya Band.

In 1985 he appeared on the stage at the first time.

Soldier decided to go to South Africa where he enrolled with Donkey House Music school as one way of seeping his music career. While in that country, he produced his first album called the “son of a poor man which was produced by George Arigone, the Argentinian. In that album there were two songs that attracted many Malawians which are Mabala and Linda.

Later on he formed his own band called Zembani Band.

Lucius has been in the music industry for more than three decades. In those days, other prominent figures in music industry who worked with him as brothers were Billy Kaunda, Coss Chiwalo, Mlaka Maliro, among others.

He later joined active politics through UDF and became Member of Parliament in Balaka.

He has died while serving as Special Aide to President Dr Lazarus Chakwera on Youth Development.

He has died while receiving internal medicine treatment which include kidney failure medication at Sunninghill Hospital, Sandton, South Africa.