VP Michael Usi tells Malawians to pray for Madame Mary Chilima

Vice President Dr Michael Usi has called on Christians to pray for one another, emphasising the importance of working diligently and fearing God in their endeavours.

He was speaking at Mulanje Mission CCAP in Mulanje, where he attended prayers.

Dr Usi also urged Malawians to pray for Madam Mary Chilima, the wife of the late Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima, during this difficult time.

He expressed his heartbreak over the tragic death of Dr Chilima, who had introduced him to party politics.

Furthermore, Dr Usi highlighted the need for the church to continue praying for President Dr Lazarus Chakwera and himself, reminding everyone that “a house is built in vain if it is not built by God.”