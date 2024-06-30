Lucius Banda leaves the Stage

Renowned musician cum politician Lucius Banda has passed away, leaving behind a legacy of music and political activism.

Banda, popularly known as Soldier Lucius Banda, was a Malawian singer-songwriter, music producer, and politician from Balaka, Malawi.

With a music career spanning over three decades, Banda started singing at the age of 13 with his brother Paul Banda and the Alleluya Band.

He released his first album, ‘Son of a Poor Man’, in 1993, which became popular due to hits like ‘Mabala’, ‘Get up stand up’, ‘Linda’, and ‘Life On Earth’.

He went on to form his own band, Zembani, and released 19 albums, promoting local musicians and addressing social and political issues in his music.

Banda was known for his controversial music, which criticized political oppression and social injustices, making him a voice for the voiceless.

He was the first Malawian musician to openly sing against political oppression during the one-party rule era.

Despite facing censorship and bans on his music, Banda continued to produce music that resonated with the masses.

Meanwhile, Malawians have taken to social media to pay their respects and offer condolences, remembering Banda’s contributions to the music industry and his political legacy.

“Rest in peace, Soldier Lucius Banda. Your music and legacy will live on in our hearts,” wrote one user.

“Lucius Banda was a true icon and a voice for the voiceless. He will be deeply missed,” said another.

As the nation mourns the loss of this music legend and political icon, his impact on Malawian music and politics will not be forgotten.