Truth about Chilima’s plane crash to be revealed soon – Dr. Jane Ansah

Former Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah SC has assured Malawians that the truth behind the plane crash that claimed the life of Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima and eight others will soon be revealed.

Speaking at a memorial service for Chilima in the United Kingdom, Ansah said, “The truth behind the plane crash shall soon be known.”

She encouraged Malawians to emulate Chilima’s spirit of patriotism and dedication to the country, saying, “Living a life that matters is not an accident, but a matter of one’s choices and sacrifices.”

Ansah praised Chilima’s character, saying, “What matters is not your competence, but your character. What matters is not your memories, but the memories of those who love you.

“What will matter is not how long you will be remembered, but who and for what.” She added, “Chilima lived a life that mattered and will be remembered for a long time.”

The memorial service, themed “Remembering the Right Honourable Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima and eight others,” was held at the Northampton Cinch Stadium in Franklin Gardens, Weedon Road, NN5 5BH, on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

On June 10, 2024, a plane carrying Vice President Chilima and eight others crashed in the Chikangawa Forest, killing everyone on board.

The cause of the crash is still unknown, but a German company has been hired to investigate the incident.

The Malawi government has promised to make the investigation report public once it is available.