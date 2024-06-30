Swimmer Chang’anamuno prepares for 2024 Olympics

By Twimepoki Mangani

Lilongwe June 29, Mana: The country’s promising swimmer, Tayamika Chang’anamuno has expressed sheer excitement after securing her spot to represent Malawi at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Friday, she described the opportunity as a profound honor and a culmination of years of dedication and resilience.

“I am excited to be competing in the Paris Olympics this summer, it’s always been my dream goal since I was a young athlete and over the years, I’ve remained dedicated and resilient and it’s finally paid off,” Chang’anamuno explained.

As the games draw closer, she emphasized her focus on training, anticipating intensified workouts with her dedicated team of coaches.

“I’m surrounded by the best coaches and team so I’m confident that I’ll be ready to compete at such a high level.”

“During the games, I hope to break my personal best times as well as to break the national record on 50 metres freestyle. My training regimen has intensified to include more endurance and power sets, with speed workouts intensifying as we approach the competition,” she said.

National Swim Coach, Yona Walesi confirmed Chang’anamuno and Filipe Gomez as Malawi’s representatives at the Olympics, expressing confidence in their abilities.

“Our swimmers will participate on solidarity as we did not meet the qualifying time. These two athletes, particularly in the 50-metre freestyle, have demonstrated exceptional skill and commitment.”

“I expect them to deliver good performances by reducing their entry times or achieving the qualifying time. They have trained rigorously for this opportunity, and I believe they will make Malawi proud,” he noted.

Walesi implored all others athletes to do the best they can to make Malawi proud.

While acknowledging potential changes in swimming events at the Olympics, Chang’anamuno and Gomez are expected to compete in the 50 metres freestyle.

Chang’anamuno, 22, is currently training in Budapest, Hungary on a four-year scholarship, while Filipe Gomez, 25 is preparing with his club in Portugal under a scholarship tailored for the Olympics.

The Olympics are scheduled from July 26 to August 1,2024 with swimming events starting on July 27 at the Paris La Defense Arena.

The men’s 50 metres freestyle heat will begin on August 1,2024 followed by the women’s heat on August 3,2024.