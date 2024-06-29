Mwanza West chiefs dare Speaker, DPP…says Joy Chitsulo going nowhere

Hon Joyce Chitsulo

Traditional Leaders in Mwanza West constituency have come out guns blazing by daring the main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to withdraw the letter that the party has penned the Speaker of National Assembly Catherine Gotani Hara to declare several DPP Members of Parliament including Joyce Chitsulo for crossing the floor by attending the “development rally” which was organized by the Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda two months ago in her constituency.

According to Senior Chiefs Govati and Nthache who represented other chiefs, whatever punishment the DPP is inflicting on Chitsulo will not change their support to her because she has facelifted their constituency by flooding with several development projects.

“As traditional leaders, we dare to say DPP must leave our MP alone. We acknowledge that our constituency has witnessed unprecedented socioeconomic development such as construction of school blocks, clinics, feeder roads, bridges, markets, traditional leaders houses, building houses for the elderly, among others under her watch. Today, our area is active and that development has a footprint in every corner of the constituency. Our MP has managed to create a vibrant, equitable and sustainable rural community development and we are moving today’s food security for all.

“This monster called poverty cannot be wiped out if we continue to play politics over wellbeing of poor Malawians. To defeat poverty, we need to be both united, practice civilised policy politics and persistent in loving mother Malawi, “charged the two chiefs

The chiefs have also reminded the party attending inspecting the construction of stadium and traditional leader’s house by the Minister, Richard Chimwendo Banda cannot rise to a level of “political criminality” which the Chitsulo is accused of and for that reason, the party must focus on real issues that are affecting Malawians than removing Chitsulo.

“Even the one who has written the letter to Speaker, will not reject development in their constituency. You have to be cognitively low to disassociate with government when it comes to development because we send MPs Parliament and councillors to the Council to represent us by asking government to give us development. We are not moved by their letter,” they added.

They have further threatened to seek legal redress if DPP and Speaker Hara will defy their plea.

Meanwhile, the chiefs have lauded Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda for sparing his time to inspect the developments in their area and encouraged their MP to continue working with President Dr Lazarus Chakwera for the sake of development.

But speaking to a local print media, Chitsulo has demanded evidence from the party to show that indeed she has joined the Malawi Congress Party.

“Let the DPP bring evidence in the open to show that I have crossed the floor by joining the MCP. Attending a development rally of the President or Minister cannot be a reason to declare my position vacant. Am tired of playing cheap politics. My people want development not petty politics. To make matters worse, I was invited by the DC of the district to attend the function in the capacity of government function not political party,” says Chitsulo.

She has further challenged the DPP to account for the money the party donated to her during campaign for her to win.

DPP has written the office of the Speaker, to declare vacant Joyce Chitsulo, Owen Chomanika, Binton Kunsaila, Esther Majaza and Benedicto Chambo for crossing the floor by using Section 65 of the Constitution.

Section 65 reads