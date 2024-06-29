Let Malawians have Chilima’s autopsy report…it’s no longer family issue

By Lyson Sibande

I understand the autopsy report about the death of the former Vice President is out and has been surrendered to the family. While the media has reported that the family is not interested in releasing the report to the public, I strongly believe that the family owes the public that report and must release it.

The autopsy report is no longer a family issue but a public issue because the public has mourned and continues to mourn for the late VP as if he was a family member of every Malawian. The public has stood with the deceased family and mourned with them. The public owned the funeral and continues to hold memorial functions across the world.

The public is as aggrieved as the family. The public needs answers just as the family needs answers. The family must not isolate themselves at this point and leave the public in darkness. Let the public have the report and have closure.

The family owes the public that report as a token of appreciation for the love shown to the departed leader. The public continues to mourn and regardless of what the report says theymust know and have answers. The report will help with the healing process of the grieving public.

The family must not abandon the public on this because the public has not at any point abandoned the family to grieve alone. The public and family have been one, and must continue to be one even upon the release of the autopsy report.