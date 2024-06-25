spot_img
PRISAM hails MANEB for speeding up disbursement of centre fees

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
:

The Private Schools Association of Malawi (PRISAM) has hailed the Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) for speeding up the disbursement of centre fees ahead of next month’s MSCE exams.

In its Press Release, PRISAM president Dr Ernest Kaonga says finally MANEB has disbursed centre fees.

Last week PRISAM complained ofthe delay saying it has put most of private schools in a fix considering that public schools are provided with mobile labs while private schools rely on the said money.

“We cannow confirm that Private Schools have received this money which will now be used to buy materials of practical subjects,” said Kaonga.

He however,urged the private schools to buy anything ontime since they are not alowed to do so when examinations are in progress .

“This is the right time for them to at least get organised since they have been paid the money.There is no room for excuse because MANEB have disbursement process,” said Kaonga.

Prior to the payment in their statement signed by MANEB executive secretary Dorothy Nampota they assured that the board was working on settling the issue in the soonest time possible.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

