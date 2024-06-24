Mutharika Mourns Former MEC Commissioner Rev Mgawi

Former President Peter Mutharika has paid tribute to the late Rev Killion Mgawi, a former Commissioner of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), who passed away on Sunday.

In a statement, Mutharika, who is also the leader of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), described Rev Mgawi as a “trailblazer” and a “giant repository of knowledge”.

“I had the honour of appointing Rev Mgawi as a Commissioner of the Malawi Electoral Commission in 2016,” Mutharika said.

“He served the nation with the same zeal and dedication as he did to the church and the body of Christ in Malawi for over 60 years.”

Mutharika praised Rev Mgawi’s role in guiding the country through a tumultuous period, saying: “He was one of the commissioners that guided this country through one of its darkest periods, when the darkness of violence clouded over the light of reason.”

The former President also quoted from the Bible, saying: “For me, to live is Christ and to die is gain” (Philippians 1:21), and expressed his condolences to the Mgawi family, the Nkhoma Synod, and the entire Presbyterian faith.

“May the nation and his family find comfort in the word of God,” Mutharika said. “May his soul rest in peace.”

Rev Mgawi’s death has been widely mourned in Malawi, with many paying tribute to his dedication and service to the country.