Castel Malawi rebrands Castel beer bottle 

Leading alcoholic beverage producer in the country, Castel Malawi Limited has rebranded labels for its iconic Castel Beer, making a significant milestone in the branding innovation.

In an interview yesterday, Head of Corporate Marketing and Communications, Lavern Chitakata said the initiative reflects Castel Malawi’s commitment to innovation and meeting consumers’ evolving preferences while maintaining the expectational quality and taste.

“The new label of the 330ml returnable bottle features a modern and visually striking design with a sleek body and neck label. The bottle proudly displays the iconic improved Castel Beer logo,” said Chitakata.

She assured customers that despite the refreshing bottle looks, the exceptional quality and taste of the beer remain unchanged.

One of the consumers based in Blantyre, Damson Mbewe hailed Castel for maintaining the contents of the beverage.

“Castel Malawi never disappoints when it comes to customer satisfaction, the new bottle design is beautiful,” said Mbewe.

Castel Malawi Limited recently rebranded the 330ml premium spirits bottles of Malawi Gin, Malawi Vodka, and Premier Brandy.

Castel Malawi is, through Castel Beer, sponsoring the prestigious football cup called ‘The Castel Challenge Cup’ worth K400 million and Chitakata said the rebranding of the product will also resonate well with the iconic football cup.