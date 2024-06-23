spot_img
LILONGWE SHOCKER: Security guard caught defiling 13-year-old girl

By Malawi Voice

A 27-year-old security guard, Kennedy Kalimba, has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl, the daughter of a fellow worker, at a residence in Area 43, Lilongwe.

According to Lingadzi Police Station Publicist, Sergeant Cassim Manda, the guard committed the crime on two separate occasions, on Saturday, June 15, and Thursday, June 22.

The victim’s mother reported that the guard had written a letter to her daughter, asking if she had friends, and later defiled her in one of the sentries on the compound. He allegedly gave her K2,000 to silence her.

The mother discovered her missing daughter in the same sentry, leading to the guard’s arrest.

Kalimba will face charges of defilement, contrary to Section 138 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

The incident has sparked outrage, with the victim’s mother urging parents to be vigilant and ensure their children’s safety.

The suspect is currently being held at Lingadzi police station, awaiting trial.

