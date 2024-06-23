Osaopa, Osatopa, Osafooka- Fredokiss says Kamlepo is a survivor, he has endured more than 20 arrests

The son of arrested Rumphi East Member of Parliament, Kamlepo Kalua, Penjani Kalua, popularly known as Fredokiss, has dismissed reports that his father was released from police custody, calling it “fake news”.

Fredokiss confirmed that his father is still being held at Lumbadzi Police Station and has yet to be taken through the formal process of providing statements since his arrest.

“He is built for this. He is a survivor, having endured more than 20 arrests since 1992!” Fredokiss said in a statement, expressing his father’s resolve in the face of adversity.

In a show of solidarity, the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and human rights defenders have demanded the immediate release of Kalua and fellow activist Bon Kalindo, who were arrested for alleged inflammatory social media posts.

The police have confirmed that the arrests were made in connection to voice notes shared on social media.

However, the DPP and other critics argue that the arrests are a misuse of the law to silence dissenting voices and stifle free speech.

Fredokiss expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and assured the public that his father is resilient.

“Thank you for the moral support from all well-wishers and concerned leaders. Rest assured, he is built for this,” said Fredokiss