Mr. Black brings back the heat with sizzling cover of Mlaka Maliro’s classic hit “Kamandidutsadutsa”

Malawi’s music sensation, Mr. Black born as Joe Ellius Banda, has breathed new life into Mlaka Maliro’s timeless love song, “Kamandidutsadutsa”.

The talented artist has recorded a fresh cover of the iconic track, which ruled the airwaves in the early 2000s.

“I was inspired by the song, which used to be a household name in early 2000s, so I decided to do a cover as one way of reviving it and reminding people of the song,” Mr. Black revealed in an interview.

As a self-proclaimed top fan of Mlaka Maliro, Mr. Black aimed to revive the classic hit and transport listeners back to the good old days.

Produced by the skilled Peter Chiwale of Exploits Records, the cover is now available for download on various music platforms.

Mr. Black’s soulful voice, combined with the infectious beats, is sure to get music lovers grooving to the rhythm.

But that’s not all! Mr. Black has bigger plans in store.

“I’m planning to shoot a video for the song,” he announced, adding that he will also cover songs by other legendary musicians like Paul Banda, Cos Chiwalo, and more.

“The idea is to revive all old music and remind the new and old generation where we come from in terms of the music industry,” he explained.

With the banking vocals expertly handled by Wong G and Lin, this cover is a must-listen for anyone who loves great music.

Mr. Black’s revival mission is set to take the music industry by storm, and we can’t wait to see what’s next!

Get ready to be serenaded by the smooth sounds of Mr. Black’s “Kamandidutsadutsa” cover – a perfect blend of old-school charm and modern flair!

Listen here:https://goldencitytower.com/mr-black-kamandidutsadutsa-cover-prod-by-peterexploits-records/