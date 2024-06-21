Vice President Usi sworn in

Right Honourable Dr. Michael Bizwick Usi has been sworn-in as Vice President of the Republic of Malawi.

Right Honourable Dr. Usi took oath of Office on Friday, 21st June, 2024 in the Parliament Chamber in Lilongwe following his appointment as Vice President on 20th June, 2024 by the State President, Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Usi expressed sadness over the loss of the former Vice President, late Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima.

He further expressed gratitude to the late former Vice President for being the first to believe that he could be Vice President.

Dr. Usi promised to work hard and give sacrificial service to the people of Malawi in honour of the late Former Vice President.



“As I take my oath, I pledge to you nothing but sacrificial service to our county, its citizens and its flag, for that is the best way to honour the memory of Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima.” He said.

His Excellency the State President, Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, the Speaker of Parliament, Right Honourable Catherine Gotani Hara, MP, Members of Parliament, government ministers, government officials and members of the general public attended the swearing in ceremony.

Dr. Usi becomes the 7th Vice President of the Republic of Malawi.