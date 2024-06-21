PRISAM urges MANEB to speed up disbursement of centre fees

The Private Schools Association of Malawi (PRISAM) is calling on the Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) to speed up the disbursement of centre fees ahead of next month’s MSCE exams.

PRISAM president Ernest Kaonga says the delay has put them in a fix considering that public schools are provided with mobile labs while private schools rely on the said money.

“Private Schools rely on the same money to buy materials of practical subjects. MANEB strictly says we should not buy anything when examinations are in progress and we feel this is the right time for them to at least give us this money.

“This is a big challenge to private schools especially this year because the materials requested this year are very expensive compared to previous years thus why we are urging MANEB to speed up the disbursement process,” said Kaonga.

While describing the delay as being caused by logistical challenges beyond their control, a recent statement signed by MANEB executive secretary Dorothy Nampota assured that the board is working on settling the issue in the soonest time possible.