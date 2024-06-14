Saulos Chilima to be remembered as a Saint

By Eunice Disi and Rosalia Kapiri

Lilongwe, June 14, Mana: President, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and First Lady Madam Monica Chakwera with thousands of Malawians on Friday afternoon attended funeral mass service to pray for the late Vice President, Dr. Saluos Chilima at St. Patrick’s Parish in Lilongwe.

Describing the late Chilima as a dedicated and humble member of the church, the assistant officiating Rev. Father Zulu said Chilima would be remembered as a Saint in their prayers at St. Patrick’s Parish.

“It all feels like a dream; we are all crying. Chilima was a church elder here and he loved the church so much. He was an easy going person, easy to interact with. I thank Madam Mary Chilima and the President for allowing this mass to take place,” he said.

Speaking during the Mass, Dr. Matthews Mtumbuka who is the Parish Chairperson described Chilima as a dedicated member of the church who was ever present at every church’s event.

“I know that death is painful but Chilima’s passing has hurt so much because he has left a huge gap that no one will be able to fill.

“Chilima was a devoted Catholic whose Christianity was portrayed in everything that he did and it’s my prayer that God in heaven should reward him for his good deeds,” he said.

Auxiliary Bishop of Lilongwe Archdiocese, Bishop Vincent Mwakhwawa officiated the Mass at St. Patrick’s Parish where late Chilima used to attend church services since 2007. In his words the Bishop said Chilima’s legacy will carry on.