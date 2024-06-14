spot_img
South Africa’s Ramaphosa re-elected president with landslide victory

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
File: Ramaphosa and President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi

Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as President of South Africa, defeating his main challenger Julius Malema with a wide margin.

Mr. Ramaphosa, the leader of the African National Congress (ANC), secured 283 votes in the National Assembly, while Mr. Malema, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), got 44 votes.

The election took place during the first sitting of the 7th Parliament on Friday, June 14, 2024.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Ramaphosa vowed to work towards building a more inclusive and prosperous South Africa.

Mr. Malema, who accepted defeat, promised to continue holding the government accountable.

Thoko Didiza of the ANC was also elected Speaker of the National Assembly, defeating Veronica Mente of the EFF with 250 votes against 83.

Saulos Chilima to be remembered as a Saint
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

