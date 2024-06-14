spot_img
National

Political tension: Police on alert, suspends leave

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

As political tension following the death of Saulos Chilima simmers, Police Headquarters, at Area 30 in Lilongwe, has recalled all police officers on leave to return to work immediately.

In an internal communication Malawi Voice has seen, the Police has also order all police officers to consider themselves on standby.

“In view of the current situation in the country, all police officers are on standby with immediate effect. Therefore, going on leave is suspended until further notice. Treat this matter important,” reads the communication.

Following the crash of a military plane that killed vice president Chilima on Monday, there has been some spades of political tension in the country.

At the funeral of one of the victimms, former First Lady Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri in Balaka on Friday, some UTM women, tried to stop former president Joyce Banda from speaking.

The masses also also protested when the master of ceremonies invited a representative of President Lazarus Chakwera to speak at the ceremony.

Drama at Shanil’s funeral: UTM blocks Joyce Banda from speaking, Muluzi intervenes
BREAKING NEWS: Mutharika to attend Chilima’s burial on Monday
