BREAKING NEWS: Mutharika to attend Chilima’s burial on Monday

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Former Malawian President Arthur Peter Mutharika, leader of the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), is expected to attend the burial of Vice-President Saulos Chilima on Monday, despite initial security concerns.

According to DPP National Organising Secretary Chimwemwe Chipungu, Mutharika remains committed to paying his respects and standing in solidarity with the bereaved family.

Chipungu stated that senior DPP members, including himself, have been present since the day of the accident, offering support to the families affected by the tragedy.

“We are in solidarity mourning with Madame Mary Chilima, UTM, and the other families who lost their beloved ones in this tragedy,” Chipungu said.

Mutharika’s attendance at the burial ceremony is seen as a gesture of unity and respect, despite political differences.

The funeral service is expected to be attended by high-ranking officials and dignitaries from across the political spectrum, as Malawi comes together to mourn the loss of its vice-president and other victims of the tragic plane crash.

