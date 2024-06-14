DPP officials join hundreds in mourning former first lady Shanil Dzimbiri

Senior Officials from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Friday joined hundreds of people in mourning the former first lady Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri who was killed in a Plane Crash that allegedly happened in Chikangawa forest in Mzimba.

Former first lady Gertrude Mutharika, DPP Vice President for the east Bright Msaka, Former Governor of the Reserve Bank Dalitso Kabambe, Director of Women Mary Navicha, Spokesperson Shadric Namalomba were among the notable officials that attended the ceremony which took place at Kankawo Primary School ground in Balaka.

In an interview, Msaka described the death of Shanil as a great loss for the people of Balaka and Malawi as a whole.

“Dr Shanil was a hard working woman who touched many souls with her charity works when she was the first lady and beyond. It will be difficult to heal from this loss,” Msaka said.

He asked people in the country to mourn her with dignity befitting her as a woman with dignity.

During the ceremony which was also attended by some government officials and former President of the Republic of Malawi Dr Bakili Muluzi, there were some discomfort among the people when a government representative Catherine Gotani Hara wanted to speak onbehalf of President Chakwera.

The same happened also when former President Joyce Banda want to give her eulogy for the departed first lady.

“We don’t want anything to do with the government because they are the ones who have killed our relative,” said some people in loud voices while asking Banda to leave the microphone.

It had to take Muluzi to stand up and tell the people to allow everyone who was scheduled to speak to do so in honor of Shanil.

Although this wish was granted, people continued murmurings against the arrangements, apparently showing their anger with the manner Government handled the search for the missing place.