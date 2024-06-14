spot_img
DPP women directorate pays tribute to crash victims

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Women Directorate has extended its heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the late Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima and the nine others who tragically lost their lives in the recent plane crash.

In a statement signed by National Director Mary Navicha, the DPP Women Directorate mourned the loss of the Vice President, describing him as a dedicated and selfless leader. They also paid tribute to the other victims, including Shanil Dzimbiri, a former First Lady, and several senior government officials.

The statement read, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our Vice President, Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima, and the nine other precious lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the departed, and we pray that God comforts and strengthens them during this difficult time.”

The DPP Women Directorate praised the victims for their dedication and selflessness in serving the nation.

“May their souls rest in eternal peace, and may their memories continue to inspire us to serve our nation with dedication and selflessness,” the statement read.

The directorate also condoled with the entire nation, urging Malawians to come together in mourning the loss of their leaders.

“May God comfort and strengthen our entire nation as we go through this difficult time,” the statement concluded.

The statement was signed by the National Director, Mary Navicha, and other senior members of the DPP Women Directorate, including Deputy National Directors, Regional Directors, and other officials.

DPP MOURNS SHANIL: Former First Lady Gertrude Mutharika, Msaka, Kabambe Lead Tributes at Former First Lady’s Funeral
Malawi Voice
