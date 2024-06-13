UTM bars Defence Minister Mkandawire, Homeland Minister Zikhale Ng’oma from Chilima’s funeral

Homeland Security Minister, Ken Zikhale Ng’oma

The UTM party has called on President Lazarus Chakwera to exclude Ministers of Defence and Homeland Security, Harry Mkandawire and Ken Zikhale Ng’oma, respectively, from the team organizing the funeral of late Vice-President Saulos Chilima.

Speaking at a press briefing, UTM regional governor for the South, Steve Mikaya, expressed concerns over the government’s response to the plane crash that claimed Chilima’s life, citing a delayed reaction and perceived incompetence.

Mikaya stated that UTM has lost trust in the two ministers, questioning their capacity to handle the funeral arrangements.

The party is seeking a more transparent and competent team to manage the funeral process.

The call comes amid questions surrounding the circumstances of the plane crash and the government’s response, with UTM seeking answers and accountability.

Vice President Saulos Chilima died in a plane crash on Monday, June 10, 2024, along with eight other people, including former First Lady Shanil Dzimbiri.

The plane carrying Chilima and the other victims crashed in a mountainous area in northern Malawi.

Chilima’s body will be buried next Monday in his home village in Ntcheu district, located 175 kilometers south of the capital, Lilongwe ¹.