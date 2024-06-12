UTM calls for probe into Chilima’s death

UTM party has called upon experts, non-governmental organizations and foreign governments to assist in a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the plane crash that killed the sitting Vice President, Saulos Chilima, and eight others.

Speaking during a press briefing on Wednesday evening, the party’s Secretary General, Patricia Kaliati, highlighted that transparency in this tragedy is essential for both their members and the public.

“UTM members are urged to remain calm and composed as we mourn our leader and appeal to all UTM members to come together in unity and strength to honor Dr. Chilima’s legacy,” advised Kaliati.

Kaliati also described the departed UTM leader and Vice President as having unwavering dedication and a transformative vision for the country.

“Dr. Chilima was not only the president of UTM but also a father figure to our members, embodying the spirit of transformative politics and justice, and his restless fight against injustice and his vision for a better Malawi must guide our actions moving forward.”

UTM Secretary General observed that it is imperative that party leaders at every level understand that the best way to repay the love and passion Dr. Chilima had for their movement and the nation is to work diligently towards realizing his agenda.

“In respect of the mourning period, we request that authorities overseeing the funeral arrangements allow UTM members to pay their respects with the dignity and honor Dr. Chilima deserves.”

The party has also expressed concern regarding the circulation of sensitive photos related to the tragedy.

“We urge everyone to consider the dignity and respect owed to Dr. Chilima and his family by refraining from sharing such images.”