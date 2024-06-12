spot_img
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Malawi's Vice President Chilima to be buried on Monday

The body of late Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima will be laid to rest on Monday in his home district of Ntcheu, according to Minister of Information Moses Kunkuyu.

The funeral procession will begin on Friday, when the body will be taken from the mortuary to St. Patrick’s Parish in Area 18, Lilongwe, for a mass. It will then proceed to his official home at Area 12 until Saturday.

On Sunday, a funeral ceremony will be held at Civo Stadium, followed by the burial on Monday at his home village of Nsipe in Ntcheu.

Minister Kunkuyu, also the government spokesperson, announced that investigations into the plane crash that claimed Chilima’s life will be conducted by both the police and the Malawi Defense Force, despite indications that it was an accident.

Independent doctors will also perform an autopsy, with full government support.

Meanwhile, former First Lady Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri, who also died in the crash, will be buried with full military honors at her home in Balaka on Friday.

MCP mourns Veep Saulos Chilima: “He was an exceptional leader”
