MCP mourns Veep Saulos Chilima: “He was an exceptional leader”

Malawi’s ruling party, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), has paid tribute to the late Vice President Saulos Chilima, who was also the President of UTM, a key partner in the Tonse Alliance administration.

In a condolence message, MCP National Publicity Secretary Ezekiel Peter Ching’oma described Chilima as an “exceptional leader” who dedicated himself to serving the people of Malawi.

“Dr. Chilima was an exceptional leader who dedicated himself to serving the people of Malawi and bringing about positive change in our nation,” Ching’oma said.

The MCP extended its heartfelt condolences to Chilima’s family, particularly his wife Mary and their children, as well as the other bereaved families.

The party also recognized Chilima’s close relationship with President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, saying: “We recognize the deep bond and camaraderie that existed between them, and we stand with President Chakwera and the entire government as they navigate through this profound loss.”

The MCP urged the nation to come together to mourn the loss of Chilima and the other nine officials who died in the plane crash, and to honor their memory by continuing their work towards a better Malawi.

“May their souls rest in eternal peace, and may we find comfort in each other’s support during this challenging time,” Ching’oma said.