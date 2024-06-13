MLS calls for “truth and answers” in Chilima’s plane crash

The Malawi Law Society (MLS) has urged state officials to pursue the truth and provide answers to the many questions surrounding the tragic plane crash that killed Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight others on June 10.

In a statement, MLS President Patrick Mpaka said: “The death of a serving Vice President and eight other officials triggers a legal obligation upon all authorities to pursue the truth and offer a clear, timely, and trustworthy sense of direction with objective and dependable answers.”

The MLS has called on President Lazarus Chakwera to appoint a replacement Vice President within seven days, as required by the Constitution.

The Society has also urged all holders of legal and political authority to act timely and transparently to achieve the peaceful and lawful purposes of the Constitution.

“The constitutional framework and the rule of law must be upheld by all holders of legal and political authority,” Mpaka said.

The MLS has recommended that the guidelines in the Civil Aviation Act and the Defence Act be promptly resorted to in order to address the legitimate questions arising from the plane crash.

“The people of Malawi need answers, and it is the duty of the state to provide them,” Mpaka added.

In a show of solidarity, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has also called for a thorough investigation into the tragedy, stating that “the nation deserves to know the truth behind this tragic incident.”

Meanwhile, Minister of Information Moses Kunkuyu has announced that the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) will conduct a probe into the crash, promising to make the findings public.

Vice President Chilima and eight others died when their plane crashed in a remote area of Lilongwe on June 10.

According to officials, the plane was headed to Lilongwe from Chikangawa when it crashed due to unknown reasons.

Chilima will be laid to rest on Monday in his home district of Ntcheu.