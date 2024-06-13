Chakwera told to appoint new Vice President by June 19th

CHAKWERA:

The Malawi Law Society has called on President Lazarus Chakwera to appoint a new Vice President by June 19th, following the death of Saulos Chilima on Monday.

In a statement, the Society’s President, Patrick Mpaka, said: “We expect the President to uphold the rule of law during this time and appoint a replacement Vice President within the stipulated timeframe.”

According to the Society, the Constitution requires the President to appoint a new Vice President within seven days of the office becoming vacant, excluding Sundays and public holidays.

“As such, it is expected that by and not later than 19 June 2024, President Lazarus Chakwera should have appointed a person to replace the late Right Honourable Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima in the constitutional office of a Vice President,” the statement read.

The Malawi Law Society also urged all holders of legal and political authority to act timely and transparently to achieve the peaceful and lawful purposes of the Constitution.

“We call upon the President and all holders of legal and political authority at all levels across the political divide and in the Military and Aviation space as well as the people of Malawi generally to uphold the constitutional framework and the rule of law,” Mpaka said.

The Society’s statement comes as the country mourns the loss of Vice President Chilima and eight other officials who died in a plane crash on June 10th.