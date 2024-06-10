Mighty DPP welcomes 800 new members from UTM, UDF, PP

Main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has received a significant boost ahead of next year’s elections, with approximately 800 members from UTM Party, People’s Party (PP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) joining its ranks in Machinga.

The defections were announced on Sunday at Nampemba Primary School Ground in Machinga Central East, where DPP lawmaker Daud Chikwanje welcomed the new members.

Chikwanje hailed the development as a testament to the party’s enduring strength and President Peter Mutharika’s enduring popularity.

“This is a clear indication that our party is still a force to be reckoned with, and that people have faith in our leadership,” Chikwanje said.

The event was attended by high-ranking DPP officials, including Vice President for the Eastern Region Bright Msaka, Eastern Region Governor Sheikh Imran Mtenje and Member of Parliament for Mangochi Alobe Constituency Romeo Bwanali.

Chikwanje urged the new members to work together with existing party members to secure a resounding victory for DPP in the 2025 elections.

The development is seen as a significant milestone in DPP’s efforts to consolidate its support base ahead of the polls.