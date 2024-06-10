CHIMWENDO PAINTS MCHEZI RED: Touts Chakwera development blueprint

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda says the ongoing infrastructure projects being initiated by President Dr Lazarus Chakwera will give Malawi a “deserving facelift” while he is fighting to reduce the rapid basic needs prices due to climate change and global economic meltdown.

Chimwendo expressed satisfaction on Sunday, June 9, 2024 at Mchezi Mighty ground in Lilongwe North East constituency.

Chimwendo said Malawians are satisfied with the progress made so far developing critical national infrastructure since the advent of Chakwera administration.

“The advanced stages toward completion will transform the economic growth of the country and will be wakeup call for Malawians to believe in Chakwera’s abilities.

“Chakwera was anointed by the throne of God to work for the good of the country and its citizens and that he would remain restless until the impact of his government’s initiatives are felt by many Malawians.

The revival of railway and road network infrastructure in all districts is clear testimony that Malawi is on its path to middle income economy,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also MCP National Youth Director.

Chimwendo also stressed that Chakwera as leader was under obligation to ensure the projects that were started by his predecessor as government is about continuity.

ON POLITICS

He challenged the fragmented opposition parties that Chakwera will have a walk over in 2025 as Malawians will overwhelmingly cast votes against opposition as did in 2020.

“MCP and Chakwera are here to stay. We are destined for greatness. The economic policies that Chakwera and his party have put in place are ‘heaven blessed’ and will soon bear fruits. We don’t see opposition parties coming in government sooner. They have nothing to offer apart from looting the economy of the country,” challenged Chimwendo.

Chimwendo also urged Malawians to continue living in peace and harmony because this pleases God and key to attract trade and investment in areas of Agriculture, Mining and Tourism as championed by Chakwera.

Member of Parliament for the area Kaimanjira Wistone hailed President Chakwera for his vision and policies that are aimed at changing the lives of poor Malawians across the country.

Some senior members who graced the rally were Minister of Lands Deus Gumba, Regional Chairperson Zebron Chilondola and several MPs, traditional leaders among others.