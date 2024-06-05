SNAP & WIN: Yewo Car Importers rewards customers

Mwandira: We wanted to see how far our vehicles have gone

Yewo Car Importers, a leading auto importer in Malawi, recently launched an innovative promotion that took the country by storm.

The “Snap and Win” challenge, which ran on Facebook, encouraged people to take pictures of vehicles with Yewo Car Importers or AP Clearing & Logistics Agency stickers and share them in the comments section.

The first five participants from different districts won K10,000 money each.

According to Lonely Paul Mwandira, Director of Yewo Car Importers, the promotion was designed to showcase the company’s wide reach and delivery network.

“We wanted to see how far our vehicles have gone, so we came up with the concept of mentioning the district,” he explained.

Yewo Car Importers sets itself apart from other car importers through its flexible payment arrangements.

The company offers special arrangement schemes that allow clients to pay for their vehicles over a period of up to 12 months.

“We introduced special arrangement schemes where clients can pay up to 12 months for their vehicles, which separates us from many,” Mwandira emphasized.

The company offers a range of services, including vehicle importation, clearing and motor vehicle sales.

With offices in Mzuzu, Lilongwe and Dar es Salaam, Yewo Car Importers has delivered over 1,760 vehicles across Malawi since its establishment in 2019.

Yewo Car Importers’ vision is to be a leading auto importer, prioritizing stakeholders’ interests.

The company’s core values include duty, integrity and providing guaranteed vehicles at the best price for all classes in Malawi.

The company’s payment plan offers flexible options including a normal payment plan, a loan scheme purchase, and a vehicle sacco plan.

The loan scheme purchase allows clients to pay for their vehicles over six months with minimal interest attached.

Yewo Car Importers is committed to consistently improving its pre-sale and after-sale services, ensuring that clients get the best price for their vehicles.

With its innovative promotion and flexible payment arrangements, Yewo Car Importers is revolutionizing the car importation industry in Malawi.