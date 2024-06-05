spot_img
Malawi braces for Immigration strike starting tomorrow

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

A nationwide strike by immigration officers is set to begin tomorrow, after they issued an ultimatum to the Ministry of Homeland Security that expires today.

The officers, who have been demanding the resignation or dismissal of their boss Charles Kalumo, will withdraw their services from all borders, including airports, if their concerns are not addressed.

The strike comes after a ten-day ultimatum issued by the officers, and it is expected to cause disruptions to travel and trade.

The officers are protesting alleged maladministration and poor leadership by Kalumo.

The Ministry of Homeland Security has yet to comment on the matter, leaving many wondering how the government plans to address the situation.

The strike is set to begin tomorrow, and it remains to be seen how long it will last. Travelers and traders are advised to prepare for delays and disruptions at borders and airports.”

SNAP & WIN: Yewo Car Importers rewards customers
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

