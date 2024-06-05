Malawi braces for Immigration strike starting tomorrow

A nationwide strike by immigration officers is set to begin tomorrow, after they issued an ultimatum to the Ministry of Homeland Security that expires today.

The officers, who have been demanding the resignation or dismissal of their boss Charles Kalumo, will withdraw their services from all borders, including airports, if their concerns are not addressed.

The strike comes after a ten-day ultimatum issued by the officers, and it is expected to cause disruptions to travel and trade.

The officers are protesting alleged maladministration and poor leadership by Kalumo.

The Ministry of Homeland Security has yet to comment on the matter, leaving many wondering how the government plans to address the situation.

The strike is set to begin tomorrow, and it remains to be seen how long it will last. Travelers and traders are advised to prepare for delays and disruptions at borders and airports.”