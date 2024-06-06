Immigration staff warned against strike

The Ministry of Homeland Security in Malawi is warning staff at the Immigration Department against taking part in a planned strike, saying it would be a threat to national security.

In a statement, the ministry says protesting on the department’s premises is an offense punishable by several years in prison.

It also cautions staff that they risk being charged with mutiny, criminal trespass and conspiracy to commit a felony.

The ministry says the planned industrial action is unlawful as it has not followed the proper procedures.

It adds that it will “not hesitate to enforce the law” to keep the immigration offices open.

The staff are demanding the removal of their director general, Charles Kalumo, who they accuse of destroying the department’s hierarchy.

The ministry’s principal secretary, Steven Kayuni, has signed the statement, which was dated June 5, 2024.

The immigration offices are threatening to launch industrial action today on Thursday in protest against Kalumo’s leadership.