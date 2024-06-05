Gaba is too old for Flames

Malawi National Football Team coach Patrick Mabedi says it’s time for the team to move on from striker Frank Gabadinho Mhango, citing the player’s age.

“We sometimes need to accept change and transition in football. We must look at the future because the reality is that Gaba will not always be here for the national team and we need to find replacements for him,” Mabedi said in an interview with Soccer Laduma.

Mabedi dismissed suggestions of a rift between him and Mhango, saying: “As a professional coach, I have nothing against Gaba. Do you know that I am the one who recommended Gaba to come to South Africa [in 2012] and he stayed with me when he arrived here?

I was the one who took him to Bloemfontein Celtic; I am that one person who encouraged Gaba to come and play in South Africa and people should know that Gaba is my boy.”

However, football analyst David Kanyenda disagrees with Mabedi’s decision, saying: “What’s important is performance and Gaba finished the season in fine scoring form and, therefore, ought to have been drafted into the squad…

“Maybe the real issue for his exclusion relates to discipline. If so, the coach should have been candid about the same rather than plead Gaba’s age.”

Mabedi maintains that he has no grudge against Mhango, saying: “If that was the case, I would not have called him up when the Flames played Zambia, Kenya, and Zimbabwe in the Four Nations Tournament which Malawi hosted in March.”

Gabadinho Mhango has responded to his exclusion, telling The Nation Online: “I respect the coach’s decision.

“Maybe I don’t suit the coach’s plans, but I believe that my time will come and I will be back at the National Team.”

Malawi started their 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers campaign with a 1-0 victory over Liberia in Monrovia in November 2023, but lost by the same scoreline to Tunisia at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

They are currently fourth in Group H with three points, behind leaders Tunisia with six points, followed by Namibia and Liberia. Guinea and Sao Tome & Principe are yet to gain any points.

The Flames are preparing for their next qualifiers, with a home game against Sao Tome and Principe tomorrow, Thursday and an away game against Equatorial Guinea on June 10.