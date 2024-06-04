Mzanda Luhanga win NBS Bank May Golf Mug

Golfers Chipiliro Mzanda and Ulemu Luhanga beat a field of over 50 golfers to emerge winners of the Men’s and Women’s categories in the NBS Bank May Golf Mug played on Saturday at the Country Club Limbe.

Mzanda came top with a gross score of 84 and a net of 72 in the men’s category, while Frank Jomo came second with a gross score of 81 and a net of 73 and Khumbo Mkandawire was third with a gross score of 84 and a net of 74.

In the women’s category, Luhanga scored a gross of 92 and a net of 71 to scoop the first position, while Sophie Mlumbe with a gross of 97 and net of 75 came second and Zitta Rodrick came third Gross of 84 and a net of 79.

Issa Mmadi won the seniors category. The winners were presented with a trophy and K250,000 each.

Mzanda was elated with his win.

“Getting to the golf course today, I approached the course with some positive energies and I planned my game. I started from hole number 5 with a par from four metres, which was a big motivation. I got two birdies and played level. It was a great feeling,” said Mzanda.

On her part, Luhanga said she had an amazing golf round on the course.

“I had a lot of boogies and a few pars, my drivers carried the day as I also got the longest drive, and as always NBS Bank delivers, their prizes and trophies are always top-notch. I am appealing to ladies out there to come and join this sport it’s good for networking,” said Luhanga

NBS Bank Head of Corporate Frank Nakoma said they organize Monthly Mugs tournaments as one way of interacting with their clients while helping in uplifting the game of golf.

“Apart from motivating the golfers through the prizes that we gave them, we have also donated K1 million to the Country Club so that they can fix the golf course,” said Nakoma.