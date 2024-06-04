FCB Nyasa Big Bullets strike back at unruly supporters

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets FC has taken a strong stance against fan violence, apologizing for the damage caused to Silver Strikers FC’s team bus during the TNM Super League match at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the club condemned the actions of their fans, saying: “We vehemently condemn the actions of our fans responsible for this incident.

“We will work closely with Silver Strikers’ management to assess and cover the costs of repairing their team bus.”

In a separate statement released on Monday, the Super League of Malawi (SULOM) also condemned the violence.

“The stoning incident that took place is unacceptable and goes against the spirit of sportsmanship and the values that we uphold in the league… Violence has no place in football,” reads a statement

SULOM further assured stakeholders that appropriate disciplinary action would be taken against those responsible.