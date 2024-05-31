Diplomacy transforms Malawi, America

By Elia Chibwe

Lilongwe May 31: United States (U.S) Embassy in Malawi Charge D’Affairs, Amy Diaz, says diplomatic relationship between Malawi and America has played a pivotal role in transforming development in all sectors across Malawi and America.

Speaking in Lilongwe on Thursday during celebration of the sixty-year friendship between the two countries, Diaz highlighted the number of milestones achieved in various sectors across the country, saying diplomacy is a transformational tool for the two countries.

She said in education, the two countries have witnessed remarkable strides with exchange programs, scholarships and joint research initiatives nurturing the minds of future leaders.

Since 2019, the U.S government has constructed 105 new rural Community Day Secondary Schools and expanded 30 urban secondary schools to enable over 30,000 additional students to enrol in secondary schools each year.

“Healthcare too has been a cornerstone of our partnership as we have worked hand in hand to combat diseases, improve access to essential medical services and strengthen healthcare infrastructure. We have managed to increase life expectancy rate from 50 years in 2006 to more than 63 years today,” she said.

Diaz said all the achievements in the partnership have been representation of a commitment to building a brighter, more prosperous future for all.

She, therefore, urged all Malawians and Americans to dream with their hearts by reaffirming commitment in the next 60 years of partnership.

“Let us plant a new garden where transparency, inclusivity and accountability flourish in both countries so that decisions which determine our future are not made by a few elites but with the full consent and participation of our electorates.

“Together, we can continue to plant seeds of hope, opportunity and prosperity, ensuring that future generations reap the bountiful harvest of our collective efforts. That is the legacy that we celebrate tonight and I hope we will celebrate again 60 years from now,” she said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nancy Tembo, hailed the U.S government for their relentless support to Malawi’s development.

“Today is truly a special day and we are happy that we have this relationship with the United States. We have walked together since before independence. We would like to maintain this because it is good for Malawi’s development,” Tembo said.

She urged Malawians to be accountable, transparent and fight against corruption in all levels, saying people can continue supporting the country if they are committed and accountable.