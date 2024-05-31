Gwamba scores big with Betway

Malawian hip-hop sensation Gwamba has inked a whopping K42 million ambassadorial deal with online gaming and sports betting company Betway, cementing his status as a leading figure in the country’s entertainment industry.

The deal was announced during an unveiling ceremony in Lilongwe, where Betway’s Chief Operations Officer Charles Phiri praised Gwamba as an “extraordinary talent” who embodies the values of dedication, excellence, and passion.

“He is not only an extraordinary talent, but also a symbol of dedication, excellence, and passion. These are the values that resonate with us at Betway.

“We look forward to this partnership because we believe that with Gwamba in our team, not only are we going to win, but make an indelible impact in the sports betting industry,” Phiri said.

Gwamba, who was visibly humbled by the opportunity, expressed his excitement and gratitude for the partnership.

“I am humbled and excited to be part of Betway as a musician and as a person. I look forward to using my brand to grow together with Betway. It is a big win for Malawi music,” he said.

The deal is seen as a significant milestone for Gwamba’s career, and a testament to the growing influence of Malawian music on the regional and international stage.

With Betway’s support, Gwamba is poised to reach new heights and make a lasting impact on the entertainment industry.