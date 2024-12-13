All set for Lacton Mulli memorial show; Ma Blacks to mesmerize fans

All roads will on Saturday, 28 December lead to Phalombe for the memorial show of business magnate Lacton Mulli, founder of MBL Holdings Limited, popularly known as Mulli Brothers.

Group Executive Chairman, Leston Mulli, in an interview, said preparations are at an advanced stage.

“All is set, we are just waiting for the day,” said Mulli, a business mogul.

According to Mulli, the memorial show will take place at Mulli Residence, Horo Open Ground, with admission being free.

Mulli: All is set for the memorial

The event will start in the morning till late, featuring non-stop performances, including a show-stopping act by Ma Blacks.

“The event will start in the morning with prayers and feasting, followed by the show,” said Leston Mulli.

Lacton Mulli’s legacy is a testament to his hard work and determination. Born on 14th February 1944, in a poverty-stricken family, Mulli rose to become one of Malawi’s most successful entrepreneurs.

With little formal education, he started his business journey in the early 1970s at Horo, Nyezerera village, T/A Kaduya in Phalombe.

The business expanded rapidly, and he became a prominent supplier of food products in Phalombe.

He later moved to Blantyre, where he opened an office and secured contracts with Rab Processors to supply maize, groundnuts and pigeon peas.

During the UDF tenure, Mulli expanded his business into transportation and general supplies, securing lucrative government contracts.

After Lacton Mulli’s passing in 2006, his legacy continues to inspire and influence the business community in Malawi.

The memorial show is a celebration of his life and achievements and fans can expect an unforgettable experience with Ma Blacks and other performances.