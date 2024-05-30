Malawi business magnate Mulli welcomes Nigerian delegation, Forges path for multi-million dollar investment

Malawi’s top business magnate, Leston Ted Mulli, now Executive Chairperson of MBL Limited, hosted a Nigerian delegation, including parliamentarians and commissioners, to a luncheon at Woodlands in the capital, Lilongwe on Wednesday.

The Nigerian delegation is in the country for various business engagements.

Speaking during the meeting, the visiting team expressed joy at being in the Warm Heart of Africa and said they were ready to discuss numerous business ideas that would strengthen ties between the two nations.

The leader of the delegation, Engineer Ahmed Kadi Amshi, described the meeting they held in the country as very important.

He further stated that the meeting with Mulli was crucial, as it would pave the way for the Malawian business mogul to move ahead with his plans to open a multi-million dollar tea factory in Nigeria.

“We are very happy to be here in Malawi and to engage with MBL Limited Executive Chairperson. Our meeting has been fruitful and we look forward to seeing him move ahead with his plans to invest in Nigeria,” said Kadi Amshi.

However, Kadi Amshi urged Mulli to quickly move forward with his plans so that Chombe Foods Products would be available in Nigeria soon.

In his remarks, Mulli was delighted to have hosted the luncheon and thanked the Nigerian Embassy in the country for fast-tracking his multiple visa, allowing him to stay in Nigeria at any time he wishes.

“Our meeting with the Nigerian delegation was very crucial. As you already know, MBL wants to expand into Nigeria.

We expect support from everyone, and meeting the parliamentarians was a great opportunity for us to sell them our investment ideas,” he said.

In November last year, Mulli was invited to invest in Nigeria, the continent’s largest economy, by setting up a tea processing and blending plant in the country.

The invitation came during a business-to-business meeting between the Nigerian Investments Promotion Commission CEO, Aisha Rimi and Intra-African Trade Fair Chairperson Olegun Obasanjo (also the former President of Nigeria), held with Mulli in Cairo, Egypt.

Following the invitation, the Malawian business mogul has visited Nigeria twice. During his most recent visit, he attended Obasanjo’s birthday, where key business leaders in the country encouraged Mulli to manufacture tea products in Nigeria.

The Nigerian delegation leaves the country tomorrow, Thursday.