TNM Tikolore Promotion to Boost Agriculture

Pioneering Malawian mobile network services provider TNM Plc has launched its 2024 season of Tikolore, a promotion that celebrates the harvest season with farmers and provides inputs for the next season.

This year’s grand prize is a brand-new Toyota Hilux pick up while the other prizes such as inputs of fertilizer and water pumps have been carefully selected to help boost the farmers in the coming farming season.

Said Marketing Director Sobhuza Ngwenya; “Tikolore promotion reflects TNM’s strategy towards contributing to the country’s agriculture sector. In a year when El Nino which brought drought and reduced output, the importance of irrigation agriculture and related energy technologies needs no further emphasis.”

He said as a technology-driven company, TNM Plc recognizes that agriculture technology and mechanization represent the new future of Malawi’s agrarian economy.

“TNM being a technology-driven company appreciates the need to collaborate with our customers to contribute towards improving crop yields through the Tikolore Promotion,” said Ngwenya.

In recent years the promotion has been an effective tool that strengthens the relationship between TNM and Malawians, in the process highlighting TNM’s commitment to the economic development of the country.

The Marketing Director said the Tikolore Promotion demonstrates TNM’s appreciation to customers for choosing the company as a trusted telecommunication provider.

“The essence of this promotion lies in our deep-rooted commitment to appreciate and celebrate our customers as they rejoice after the growing season. This is a tribute to their resilience and unwavering spirit, which fuels our journey toward sustainability and prosperity,” said Ngwenya.

Customers will have the chance to participate in this exciting promotion with every K1000 usage on TNM products or Mpamba each week. Another option to enter is to refer 3 customers to register on Mpamba and that becomes an entry into the lucky draw. The entry will qualify them for weekly and monthly draws where they have chances of winning fabulous prizes.

“With transactions of K1000 a week on TNM services, customers will earn entries into the weekly and monthly draws. This will be a build up to the grand prize draw, where one lucky winner will drive away with a brand-new pickup truck, perfectly suited for rural adventures and farm hauls. Other prizes include Water pumps, Gas Stoves, Fertilizer, and TNM products,” he said.